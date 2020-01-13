Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif shares a happy picture with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. We've already got glimpses of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's looks from the film. Both the actors keep dropping BTS pictures, making us even more curious as to how it is shaping up. Katrina recently took to Instagram to share a photo with Rohit and Akshay. The three, standing by the sea, are seen breaking out in a hearty laughter. Katrina, dressed in a blue saree, looks gorgeous as ever!

"A perfect start to the year ….friends , laughs , smiles , onset ……. the best crew entire team, every day on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made…. see u in cinemas March 27 th," she wrote.

After the Singhham franchise and Simmba, Sooryavanshi is a grand edition to Rohit's big, bad cop universe. While Akshay will be seen playing a top cop in the film, the filmmaker's past cop heroes i.e. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen making s very special appearance too!

Also starring Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles, the film releases on March 27.

