Sara Ali Khan always loved the camera, we have proof!

With her shayaris and priceless throwbacks, Sara Ali Khan is quite an interesting persona on the internet. Once an adorable toddler, she has grown up to be a stunning diva who makes heads turn whenever she appears. But we love her tiny avatar too!

In numerous throwback photos, it has been proven that the actor always loved posing. In the latest photo shared by her, wherein she must not be older than a few years, Sara is seen posing beside a huge camera. Dressed in a pink frock, she indeed seems excited about the camera. The photo has been superimposed on a photo of sunset. "Loved the sun, for many suns," she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram

Loved the sun, for many suns ☀️???? ????????

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 11, 2020 at 6:10am PST

How many of you also think that her childhood avatar uncannily resembles her brother Taimur Ali Khan?

On the work front, Sara recently returned from a dreamy vacation in the Maldives, and is now heading back to work. She is presently working on Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. Her other film, the sequel of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan, is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results