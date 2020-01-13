Deepika Padukone always delivers on her promise, find out

Everyone knows it’s being a top-notch actress is a full-time job, one rarely gets the time for themselves but Deepika Padukone stands out as always. The actress recently facilitated awards at the Photographers Association.

Even with Chhapaak recently being released across the nation but even amongst all the hush, the actress took time out to attend the awards because she promised to facilitate the exhibition long back.

Deepika’s performance as Malti has created the waves where Deepika has not just brought the story to the screens but also the agony and triumph of Laxmi's spirit with her characterization. From Indian fans to the Bollywood fraternity to fans across the world, everyone is all praise for her acting.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on January 10, 2020, nationwide.

