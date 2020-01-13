Oscars 2020 Nominations: Joaquin Phoenix, Bong Joon-ho, Brad Pitt, The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood receive nods

The award season has already begun. After Golden Globes 2020 and Critics Choice Award 2020, it's time for the Academy Awards 2020.  The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Monday early morning, announced the nominations for the 92nd annual awards show. Issa Rae presented the nominations alongside John Cho. The awards will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 airing on ABC.

Here's the full nomination list:

BEST PICTURE

1917 (Universal)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)

BEST ACTOR IN LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

BEST ACTRESS IN LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)

BEST ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE 

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

BEST ACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLE 

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)

COSTUME DESIGN 

Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING 

1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SOUND EDITING

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

