Oscars 2020 Nominations: Joaquin Phoenix, Bong Joon-ho, Brad Pitt, The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood receive nods

The award season has already begun. After Golden Globes 2020 and Critics Choice Award 2020, it's time for the Academy Awards 2020. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Monday early morning, announced the nominations for the 92nd annual awards show. Issa Rae presented the nominations alongside John Cho. The awards will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 airing on ABC.

Here's the full nomination list:

BEST PICTURE

1917 (Universal)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

BEST ACTOR IN LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

BEST ACTRESS IN LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

BEST ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

BEST ACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

COSTUME DESIGN

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory (Netflix)The Cave (National Geographic)The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)For Sama (PBS)Honeyland (Neon)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SOUND EDITING

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

