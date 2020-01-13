Oscars 2020 Nominations: Joaquin Phoenix, Bong Joon-ho, Brad Pitt, The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood receive nods

The award season has already begun. After Golden Globes 2020 and Critics Choice Award 2020, it's time for the Academy Awards 2020. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Monday early morning, announced the nominations for the 92nd annual awards show. Issa Rae presented the nominations alongside John Cho. The awards will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 airing on ABC.
Here's the full nomination list:
BEST PICTURE
1917 (Universal)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)
BEST ACTOR IN LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
BEST ACTRESS IN LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
BEST ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
BEST ACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
COSTUME DESIGN
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon)
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SOUND MIXING
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
SOUND EDITING
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
