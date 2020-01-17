Maidaan: After shooting for a schedule, is Keerthy Suresh considering to opt out of the Ajay Devgn starrer? Her team reveals the truth

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for her Hindi debut film Maidaan. She started shooting for the film in October last year with Ajay Devgn. However, according to recent reports, Keerthy might have opted out of the film.

When a news website contacted Keerthy Suresh's team, they said that they are still working out on the dates and that she's still part of the project. They said that they will get complete clarity in the coming days. Currently, Keerthy Suresh is working on multiple projects in the South which are at different stages of production.

​Maidaan is based on the Golden years of Indian Football and will see Ajay Devgn essay the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim who is also known as the father of Indian football for his achievements in making India a top nation in Football during his lifetime. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film is directed by Amit Sharma, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively.

