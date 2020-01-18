Parasite director Bong Joon-ho: “I don’t think Marvel would ever want a director like me”

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, one of the most sought-after filmmakers, is currently vying for six Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards for his movie Parasite which has received worldwide recognition. The filmmaker is currently the most talked-about filmmaker in the business. But, he has ruled out directing a Marvel movie in the future.
“I don’t think Marvel would ever want a director like me. I don’t expect any offers from them anytime soon,” Bong Joon-ho told Variety during the latest episode of its The Big Ticket podcast.
Parasite won the coveted Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. His previous work includes Memories Of Murder, Snowpiercer, and Mother among others. Parasite is set to release in India on January 31, 2020.
ALSO READ: Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay in talks to adapt Parasite as HBO’s limited series
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply