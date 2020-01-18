Parasite director Bong Joon-ho: “I don’t think Marvel would ever want a director like me”

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, one of the most sought-after filmmakers, is currently vying for six Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards for his movie Parasite which has received worldwide recognition. The filmmaker is currently the most talked-about filmmaker in the business. But, he has ruled out directing a Marvel movie in the future.

“I don’t think Marvel would ever want a director like me. I don’t expect any offers from them anytime soon,” Bong Joon-ho told Variety during the latest episode of its The Big Ticket podcast.

Joon-ho also said that he liked James Gunn and James Mangold's work in Guardians of the Galaxy series and Logan respectively. “I think there are great directors who can handle great projects like that. The film industry seems complicated, but I think it’s quite simple for directors. It’s just best to do what you’re good at. And so I don’t really think Marvel and I are suitable for each other. That’s something I just intuitively feel,” the filmmaker added.

Parasite won the coveted Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. His previous work includes Memories Of Murder, Snowpiercer, and Mother among others. Parasite is set to release in India on January 31, 2020.

