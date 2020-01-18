“I was grabbing boys and kissing them”- Kalki Koechlin reveals when talking about school days

Kalki Koechlin is quite a fireball, always pushing her boundaries as an actor and making brave choices in her personal life. As a kid, however, she was quite mischievous and would do things that an ideal kid isn't supposed to! We aren't saying this. She herself confessed on The Tara Sharma Show.
The actor revealed that she would change her colour whenever the teacher wasn't there at the classroom! “I was very naughty in class, but I was a teacher’s pet. When the teacher was out, I was making dirty jokes and I was grabbing boys and kissing them. I was terrible," she said.
All these years later, she herself is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist. She has opted for a water birth for her baby in Goa, and the new guest is set to arrive later this month!
