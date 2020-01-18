“Kangana is an intelligent, disciplined girl. Such people are partners, not competitors,” says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next film, Panga, which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Recently, in an interaction with a publication, Ashwiny spilled the beans on her relationship with Kangana like never before.
“I didn’t let others’ baggage of thoughts or opinions cloud my vision, especially when it came to Kangana. I remember the day I shared the script with her (April 14, 2018), she gave an instant nod. She was deeply involved with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi at that time, and had long, tiring days, but she was attentive and receptive to my script. From that day to now, it has only been a pleasure working with someone like her who brings a lot to the table, and at times, far more than what you’d expect. She chases perfection and gets it, too. Kangana and I started off as acquaintances, and today, we are close friends who are transparent with each other.”
Panga is a slice of life sports drama scheduled to release on 24th January 2020.
