Hank Azaria to no longer voice the character of Apu in The Simpsons

Hollywood actor Hank Azaria has confirmed that he will no longer voice the character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in The Simpsons after years of controversy surrounding the character that it was problematic and stereotyped South Asians. He has lent voice to numerous characters in the show including Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum and Comic Book Guy.
In the longest-running animated show, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is an Indian immigrant who first appeared in The Telltale Head episode in the first season.
