Tiger Shroff’s advice to sister Krishna Shroff on her birthday – “don’t get married until you are 80”

If Tiger Shroff has one partner in crime, it's none other than his sister Krishna Shroff. The two bond over everything, including their favourite thing, i.e. Fitness! You must have seen those numerous photos of Tiger and Krishna practice MMA together. They, in fact, also run a training centre together.

On Krishna's birthday, Tiger not only penned the sweetest note, but also gave her a priceless suggestion! "Happiest birthday baby bro. hope you continue to punch through whatever obstacles life throws at you. Dont grow up too much more and stay the good boy that you are. Love you. P.S – dont get married until your like 80 or something," his note on Instagram read. That's so adorable! "Thanks, sis," replied Krishna. In their siblinghood, Krishna is definitely the boss! Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram

Happiest birthday baby bro❤hope you continue to punch through whatever obstacles life throws at you. Dont grow up too much more and stay the good boy that you are. Love you❤???????? . . P.S – dont get married until your like 80 or something.

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 20, 2020 at 7:16pm PST

Krishna has been also upping her Instagram game, as she keeps posting absolutely sensuous photos of herself from her vacays. She is dating basketball player Eban Hyams, who also happens to be Tiger's friend.

Tiger, on the other hand, is busy wrapping Baaghi 3, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results