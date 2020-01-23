Mumbai Saga: John Abraham to sport four distinct looks in the Sanjay Gupta directorial

Sanjay Gupta is currently giving finishing touches to his next film titled Mumbai Saga. ew days ago, Director Sanjay Gupta had revealed John Abraham’s first look from his upcoming gangster actioner, Mumbai Saga, and the look got a phenomenal response from all quarters. The filmmaker is known to give equal importance to the look and feel of the film as much as to the script. The film is based on the shutdown of mills in Bombay in the '80s and also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjeraker, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar amongst some other notable actors. Emraan will be playing a cop in the film, and his look had also garnered a lot of attention.

John Abraham has four distinct looks in the film that traces the shutdown of mills in Bombay in the 80s. The filmmaker recently unveiled another look of John where he is seen wearing a black polyester kurta with wide lapels and chappals and is also sporting a teeka on his forehead.

To get the look right, the makers had roped in costume designer Naahid Shah. The designer did extensive research on the era and handpicked all the materials and accessories from various parts of the city.

John Abraham also opened up about his preparation for Mumbai Saga, “This is my third collaboration with Sanjay. We have created a different language for this gangster drama.”

Mumbai Saga is a Gulshan Kumar presentation and is backed by T-Series and White Feather Films production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir, and Anuradha Gupta.

