Saif Ali Khan says not Alaya. F, but Sara Ali Khan was the first choice for his daughter’s role in Jawaani Jaaneman

2020's most awaited film Jawaani Jaaneman will soon unwind on the big screen, but before the viewers witness this crazy fam-jam on the silver screen, the makers are making sure to keep the momentum high. Ahead of the release, Saif Ali Khan revealed recently that Alaya. F, who is making her debut with this film, wasn't the first choice for the role of his daughter.
Alaya. F, who is Pooja Bedi's daughter and Kabir Bedi's granddaughter, eventually got the opportunity.
Starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu in pivotal roles, Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films and is slated to release on January 31, 2020.
