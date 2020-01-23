Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari says Bigg Boss has no content and that she does not miss it

Shweta Tiwari has been a popular television face from the past two decades. The actress rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's television serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She eventually participated in dance reality shows, comedy shows and won Bigg Boss season 4. A mother of two, Shweta Tiwari continues to shine in her professional space.

When the former Bigg Boss winner was asked if she tracks the current season of Bigg Boss, she said she does not have the time. The actress said that she spends two hours commuting each day and then shoot for 12 hours. Shweta said that she needs to take care of her child after 14 hours of working.

She further said that people who have two hours to spare can watch the show and enjoy it. She said that the show has no content and is watched just for enjoyment. The actress said that she is busy and does not miss Bigg Boss.

Currently, Shweta Tiwari features as a middle-aged woman alongside Varun Badola in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Meanwhile, in the 13th season of Bigg Boss, former contestants like Hina Khan, Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh have graced the show and even spoke to the contestants about the game. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan often tweets about the show and comments the behavior of the contestants inside the house.

