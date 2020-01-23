The Indian embassy of Russia marks Raj Kapoor’s 95th birth anniversary in Moscow

The 95th birth anniversary of legendary actor Raj Kapoor was recently marked in Moscow, Russia, with much love. The embassy of India's Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre held an event at the Moscow Music Hall, Kalanchevskaya, wherein the late actor's contribution to Indian cinema was remembered fondly.

Ambassador of India, H.E. Shri D B Venkatesh Varma, who was present at the event, spoke at length about Kapoor's cinematic legacy. His frequent visits to Russia for shooting made him a star in the country as well, and his presence acted as a catalyst in the Indo-Russia friendship.

Two of Kapoor's iconic films i.e. Mera Naam Joker and Awaara were screened at the event, and a 1991 book based on Raj Kapoor was re-launched at the event, in the presence of the ambassador as well as the Deputy Minister of Culture. Ballet dancer and actor Ksenia Ryabinkina, who appeared in Mera Naam Joker, was also felicitated.

The embassy's official Twitter handle later shared moments from the celebration. "95th Birth Anniversary of Late Raj Kapoor was celebrated today at the Moscow Music Hall. Ambassador spoke about Raj Kapoor and his contribution towards Indian Cinema and his role in cementing the friendship ties between the two countries," they wrote.

