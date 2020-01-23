Arjun Kapoor posts a picture with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker filter and Parineeti Chopra’s response is hilarious!

Arjun Kapoor is the latest in the league to try out the famous Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker’s filter on Instagram. The actor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat – The Great Betrayal and is now on a well-deserved break from work. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture trying out the filter.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jan 21, 2020 at 11:04pm PST
The duo was last seen in Namastey England.
Also Read: Arjun Kapoor trolls Anushka Sharma over the cleanliness of her socks
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply