Arjun Kapoor posts a picture with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker filter and Parineeti Chopra’s response is hilarious!

Arjun Kapoor is the latest in the league to try out the famous Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker’s filter on Instagram. The actor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat – The Great Betrayal and is now on a well-deserved break from work. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture trying out the filter.

He captioned the picture as, “Mera naam JOKER”; his innovative caption got a fitting reply from Parineeti Chopra who called him out for his joker-like habits! While other celebs in the industry lauded him for this picture, Parineeti commented, “Harkatein bhi ..”. Take a look at the picture that Arjun posted and Parineeti’s comment!

The duo was last seen in Namastey England.

