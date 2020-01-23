Aditya Roy Kapur gave impromptu performance with Rishabh Chaturvedi on Indian Idol Season 11

In the Upcoming weekend, the singing reality show Indian Idol will embrace the presence of the cast of Malang including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu. The cast will be seen enjoying the melodic performances of the top contestants of Indian Idol.

Alia Ka Deewana Rishabh Chaturvedi performed on the songs 'Pyaar Kiya Nahi Jata' and 'Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai'. His performance was loved by the team of Malang and the judges of the Indian idol. Further on the show, he requested Aditya to play the guitar with him as he knew that even Aditya knows how to play the guitar. Being the sport Aditya is, he immediately went on the stage and both of them gave a melodious performance on the song 'Milne hai Mujhse Aayi'.

The highly anticipated movie marks the reunion of the actor with the filmmaker, Mohit Suri since their blockbuster Aashiqui 2. With Malang, the actor-director duo tries the romance-thriller-action genre for the first time.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. The film is all set to release on 7th February 2020.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani says she can’t pick one moment as her favourite from Malang shoot

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results