Prabhu Dheva to direct the next Ek Tha Tiger film for Salman Khan?

After his fall-out with Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, the Tiger franchise is rumoured to have fallen into the hands of Salman Khan’s current favourite filmmaker Prabhu Dheva. It is to be noted that Prabhu Dheva is doing two back-to-back films with Salman.
Prabhu Dheva says it’s too early to talk about any other project right now.
Also Read: Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva are working on a different cop look for Radhe
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply