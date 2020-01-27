Disha Patani speaks about Angelina Jolie being her inspiration for her character in Malang

Disha Patani will be seen playing a character with grey shades for the first time in Mohit Suri’s thriller, Malang. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in pivotal roles. This is quite an interesting role for Disha to take up since her role in the previous two films has been that of a girl next door.
Malang is slated to release on February 7.
Also Read: Disha Patani talks about the time she had her fan moment with Malang co-star, Anil Kapoor
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply