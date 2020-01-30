Pooja Hegde looks royally stunning in an emerald green lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s collection, Maahrumysha!

Pooja Hegde surely knows how to keep her fashion game on point. The Jaan actress has surprised her fans with her latest ethnic look that has left all the jaws dropped on the floor. While we have seen her don lehengas in the past, this one is different and all the more pretty.

Wearing an emerald green lehenga with intricate gold embroidery, Pooja Hedge’s look has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The lehenga is from Manish Malhotra’s collection called Maahrumysha. With a deep back, the lehenga was paired with a pair of gorgeous emerald and diamonds studded drop-down earrings.

Take a look at the pictures.

For the famous #ramulooramulaa song in one of my faves @manishmalhotra05 ❤️ @kalasha_finejewels @kajol_mulani @eshaangirri @suhasshinde1 @ashwin_ash1 #alavaikunthapurramuloo

We’re pretty sure no one could have carried the lehenga better than Pooja Hedge!

