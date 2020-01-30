Pooja Hegde looks royally stunning in an emerald green lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s collection, Maahrumysha!

Pooja Hegde surely knows how to keep her fashion game on point. The Jaan actress has surprised her fans with her latest ethnic look that has left all the jaws dropped on the floor. While we have seen her don lehengas in the past, this one is different and all the more pretty.
Take a look at the pictures.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on Jan 27, 2020 at 8:21am PST
View this post on Instagram
For the famous #ramulooramulaa song in one of my faves @manishmalhotra05 ❤️ @kalasha_finejewels @kajol_mulani @eshaangirri @suhasshinde1 @ashwin_ash1 #alavaikunthapurramuloo
A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on Jan 26, 2020 at 9:55am PST
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on Jan 26, 2020 at 9:24am PST
We’re pretty sure no one could have carried the lehenga better than Pooja Hedge!
