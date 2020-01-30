“None of us felt that she was a newcomer on the set” – shares Jawaani Jaaneman director Nitin Kakkar on Alaya F 

Bollywood’s newest sensation Alaya F is all set to make her debut later this week with Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress has been receiving a lot of appreciation for the trailer of the movie and for her bubbly nature and amazing looks.

During the promotions of the film, when asked about how was his experience working with Alaya, director Nitin Kakkar shared, “If the actor is good and hardworking, it’s all about playing the character right. Alaya was very excited, and she’s a really hard-working kid. The day we started shooting, I didn’t feel that she was a debutante because she was so confident about her work. None of us felt that she was a newcomer on the set.”

The trailer of the upcoming comedy flick is receiving all praises for its quirky take on modern relationships. Looking absolutely stunning, Alaya is surely the promising performer to look out for!

Alaya F will be making her silver screen debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and the movie is set to release 31st of January 2020.

