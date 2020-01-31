Bhumi Pednekar has a 10-minute-long cameo in BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship

In December 2019, Bollywood Hungama had put up a detailed article, explaining why Bhumi Pednekar should be hailed as a female Akshay Kumar. After all, just like the Good Newwz actor, even she has a great track record and what’s more, she then had as many as 6 films in the pipeline! She’ll end up having at least 3 releases this year and she’ll open her account in 2020 with BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship. Co-starring Vicky Kaushal, this is a rare horror flick from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The teaser was out today and was has generated excitement.

However, it has now come to light that the talented actress doesn’t have a full-fledged role in this film. A source spills the beans, “Bhumi Pednekar is there for just 10 minutes in BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship. The film mainly focuses on Vicky Kaushal’s character. Even the teaser that came out today was only about him. However, Bhumi’s cameo is a powerful one and will get appreciated by the audiences.”

A trade source explains, “It’s nice of Bhumi to do this role despite the limited screen length. She’s not someone who’ll choose a film for the heck of it. Look at all her choices till date – in each and every film, she has had a strong and indispensible part. I expect the same in BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship as well. I just hope that the makers make it clear about her screen time in the trailer or during promotions.”

​BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship releases on February 21 and the teaser came out only today, that is, January 31. The trailer, meanwhile, will be unveiled on February 3. The trade official defends this move, “I don’t think it’s a big deal. I am sure 17-18 days are enough to spread the awareness and enhance the buzz for this film. And anyway, it won’t have multiple songs and hence doesn’t need a longer promotional window. Let’s not forget that this is Vicky Kaushal’s first film after the monstrous success Uri: The Surgical Strike. Horror films can pull youth audiences in hordes. And of course, there’s Bhumi, notwithstanding her special appearance. All these reasons will contribute to a healthy opening for BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship.”

Meanwhile the inside source makes a huge claim before singing off, “Most horror films of Bollywood have been disappointing and immature. BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship will be an exception. Wait and watch!”

