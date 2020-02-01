Sanjay Kapoor and Divya Dutta’s short film to discuss domestic violence and marital rape

A month ago it was reported that actors Sanjay Kapoor and Divya Dutta will be coming together for a short film. Now, as per reports, the film helmed by Guneet Monga is tentatively titled Sleeping Partner, will explore the topic of domestic violence and marital rape.
Talking to a tabloid, Sanjay Kapoor said that he has never played a role like this ever before. He said that it will be shocking for the audience to realise how normal, middle-class guys could behave inside the four walls of their homes. The actor further said that the movie is a subject that has not been strongly established yet. Kapoor hopes that after the film, women who are facing violence and living in close-knit families will have the confidence to speak out. He said that their job will be done if women manage to stand up to abusive husbands.
