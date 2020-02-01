Shabana Azmi returns home from the hospital, expresses gratitude on Twitter

Actor Shabana Azmi, who was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital after facing a road accident, has been discharged and is back home healthy. She took to Twitter to thank everyone for their prayers, and also thanked the hospital stuff for their utmost care and assistance.

"Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery.Im back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful," her note read.

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful???? pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn

— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

About ten days back, a day after her husband Javed Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday, the couple was traveling to Pune by road when their SUV rammed a truck on the Mumbai-Puna Expressway, leaving both Shabana and her driver injured. They were immediately rushed to MGM Hospital in Panvel, and were later shifted to Kokilaben Hospital. Javed Akhtar, however, remained unhurt after the accident.

Several Bollywood stars, including Tabu and Anil Kapoor, earlier visited Shabana at the hospital.

