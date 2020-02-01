Takht: Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama to release on Christmas 2021

In the past few weeks, Karan Johar was touring across the country and few locations abroad doing a recee for one of his most ambitious project- Takht. The filmmaker had announced the film in 2018.
Now, Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to announce the release date of the film. He wrote, Presenting #TAKHT Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021”
The film boasts of an envious ensemble cast, including Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.
