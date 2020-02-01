Priyanka Chopra gives summer vibes in Dior ensemble worth over Rs. 4 lakhs

Priyanka Chopra has a glam team that everyone wants to have at some point in their lives. The actress knows how to grab attention with her style game and one can't deny, she likes to go all out with her fashion.
On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to reveal she is Miami for Port de Stella festival. She shared a gorgeous photograph and wrote, “Made it to the heart of Miami ???? to unveil the @StellaArtois #PortdeStella festival series and having a blast bringing my favorite party recipe to life! If you’re in town, head to PortdeStella.com to learn how you can live #TheLifeArtois and get a taste of European music, style and cuisine through February 1. #StellaArtoisPartner."
The actress chose to wear a Dior Animals yellow and brown giraffe cotton dress with balloon sleeves that is worth Rs. 2,61,766.11 (€ 3,300). The brand celebrates the animal kingdom with its giraffe print. She paired up her look with Black 30 Montaigne Calfskin Belt worth Rs. 1,53,722.85. (2150 USD). She wore a Sergio Rossi heels.
