Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo reveals fourth surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia was a complete success

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, known for his role Dustin, recently had his fourth surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia that was a complete success.

After the surgery, Gaten shared a photo of himself and wrote, "Though my expression in this picture may not show it, the surgery was a complete success????. This was such A big one, it may be the last one I need. Hopefully at least. Those who suffer from Cleidocranial Dysplasia usually have Supernumerary teeth, which are extra teeth that grow in the gums. I’ve had several surgeries to extract these teeth from within my gums and help expose the teeth that should have already grown in considering my age. In this surgery, the team of amazing medical professionals extracted 14 supernumerary teeth and exposed six of my adult teeth. I was under for four hours. My recovery for the past few days has been great and I can’t thank the team that did the surgery enough. Thank you all for your kind wishes and prayers. It means a lot. Again, if you’d like to learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia, you can go to ccdsmiles.org. Thanks again, everyone."

Gaten Matarazzo has suffered from this rare skeletal disorder that impacts the growth of his teeth and bones. This also has been written into his character too in Stranger Things.

Coming back to Stranger Things, the cast is set to begin shooting by the end of the year.

Surgery number 4! This is a big one! To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org.

