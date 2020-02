Seems like forever since we’ve seen Janet Jackson out and having a good time. Janet looks adorable in her 1920’s costume for a London charity event called the Gatsby Gala. She’s dressed more like a society matron than a flapper- but she IS a mom now. She probably brought her little boy Eissa, 2, to visit his dad Wissam Al Mana, who lives in the UK.

