Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill open up on their relationship

With two weeks to go before Bigg Boss 13 comes to an end, fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill can't say whether #SidNaaz is going to be a reality. However, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are quite sure that they are going to keep in touch with each other.

The makers recently invited a bunch of journalists inside the house, and they both sat for a chilled out conversation. As we quizzed them about their equation, which has been the topic of discussion for a long time now, Sidharth revealed that he was the closest to 'Sana' (Shehnaaz's nick name) in the house and would spend most of the day with her. "I am closest to Sana in the house, mera maximum time iske saath jaata hai, aaj bhi subah se main iske saath tha. Aur maine ise bola hai, "Life mein whenever she needs me I am always there for her and with her, no matter what," he said.

Shehnaaz jokingly said that she was going to wait outside Sidharth's gym for him. Sidharth returned the joke as he said he was going to take her along for the gym as she also needed to lose some weight!

Now, coming to their alleged romance! Shenaaz says she would catch up with Sidharth over a phone call and he should confess his feelings for her, if he had any. However, there are chances of her moving on if he delays it too much.

Hope you took note, Sidharth!

