Kareena Kapoor Khan or Pooja Hegde in Gaby Charbachy – who wore the beautiful yellow gown better?

It so happens that celebrities often end up wearing the same designer couture. Since the designers keep it exclusive for certain celebrities, it does get repeated every now and then. The same thing happened when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pooja Hegde opted for the same Gaby Charbachy gown.

For the Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser, Kareena opted for a stunning yellow Gaby Charbachy strapless gown with a corset with a thigh-high slit. She looked breathtaking as she kept her makeup subtle with highlighted cheeks, mascara, and tinted lips. Unkempt tresses, no accessories and poignant look looked absolutely ethereal.

Hawtness at its peak ???????????? Bebo looked drop dead gorgeous at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards curtain raiser ????

Pooja Hegde, who attended Zee Awards in January 2020, opted for the same gorgeous gown. Soft curls with warm hues for her makeup along with mascara, highlighted cheeks, glossy lips rounded her look. She chose nude strappy sandals to complete her look.

????☺️

Living my fairytale life ????????‍♀️ #timetofly #wingardiumleviosa @gabycharbachy @musaddilalgemsjewels @eshaamiin1 @kajol_mulani @suhasshinde1 @artem.enterprise

While Fashion face off often happens between stars, who do you think looked the BEST amongst the two gorgeous women? Let us know.

