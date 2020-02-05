Kareena Kapoor Khan or Pooja Hegde in Gaby Charbachy – who wore the beautiful yellow gown better?

It so happens that celebrities often end up wearing the same designer couture. Since the designers keep it exclusive for certain celebrities, it does get repeated every now and then. The same thing happened when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pooja Hegde opted for the same Gaby Charbachy gown.
For the Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser, Kareena opted for a stunning yellow Gaby Charbachy strapless gown with a corset with a thigh-high slit. She looked breathtaking as she kept her makeup subtle with highlighted cheeks, mascara, and tinted lips. Unkempt tresses, no accessories and poignant look looked absolutely ethereal.
View this post on Instagram
Hawtness at its peak ???????????? Bebo looked drop dead gorgeous at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards curtain raiser ????
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:40pm PST
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:38pm PST
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on Jan 21, 2020 at 9:53pm PST
View this post on Instagram
Living my fairytale life ????????♀️ #timetofly #wingardiumleviosa @gabycharbachy @musaddilalgemsjewels @eshaamiin1 @kajol_mulani @suhasshinde1 @artem.enterprise
A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on Jan 21, 2020 at 6:56pm PST
While Fashion face off often happens between stars, who do you think looked the BEST amongst the two gorgeous women? Let us know.
ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor strike a pose for family portrait at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply