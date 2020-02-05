Singer Badshah meets with an accident in Punjab?

As per reports, singer Badshah met with an accident in Punjab's Ludhiana, while shooting for a film. On National Highway 1 between Sirhind and Mandi Gobindgarh, the car crash reportedly took place, and one of the cars belonged to Badshah. A number of cars piled up on the spot after the accident.
The rapper was shooting with friend Ammy Virk when the mishap happened. While the bonnet of his car was damaged, he himself escaped unhurt after the airbags of his car opened, therefore saving him. However, Badshah is yet to give a confirmation about this.
