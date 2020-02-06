Vishal Aditya Singh Reveals that Mahira Sharma is the most toxic person in Bigg Boss 13

Vishal Aditya Singh was the last contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 13 and he surely had a lot to say about his experience in the house. After facing a lot of difficult situations in the house, the actor got eliminated on Monday Ka Vaar episode. He tried to keep his cool during situations but lost it after a point.
As the finale nears, the drama quotient has been on the rise in Bigg Boss 13 and we’re waiting to see who gets evicted next.
