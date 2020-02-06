5 Seconds of Summer announce new album Calm releasing on March 27, release new track ‘No Shame’

5 Seconds of Summer, Australian pop-rock band, has announced their new album is titled 'Calm' that arrives on March 27, 2020. The group took to their social media to announce the release date along with the unveiling of the cover art. The new art features all members, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin.
Along with the album trailer which is very exciting for the fans, the group also released the tracklist.
1. Red Desert
2. No Shame
3. Old Me
4. Easier
5. Teeth
6. Wildflower
7. Best Years
8. Not In The Same Way
9. Lover Of Mine
10. Thin White Lies
11. Lonely Heart
12. High
The tracks 'Easier', 'Teeth' and 'Red Desert' are already out.
Are y'all excited to listen to their new music and see them on tour? Let us know.
