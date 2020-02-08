Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz say that the show is biased towards Sidharth Shukla, apologise later

Rashami Desai has expressed her dislike for Sidharth Shukla from the beginning and the two have had their heated arguments. However, as the finale of Bigg Boss 13 nears, the duo has a lot of angst-filled in them to win the show at any cost and the same goes for Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh. During the immunity task, Sidharth Shukla surprised the housemates when he chose to save Paras while Rashami and Asim asked him to save Arti.
Do you think Rashami and Asim were right? Let us know in the comments below.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 gets more intense as Rajat Sharma steps in to grill the housemates and host Salman Khan
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply