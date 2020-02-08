Shilpa Shetty enters the Bigg Boss 13 house to teach the contestants Yoga

Shilpa Shetty is a Yoga enthusiast and has become quite the name after acquiring a degree for the same. To lighten up the tense atmosphere in Bigg Boss 13, Shilpa Shetty will be entering the house today to teach the contestants a few Yoga positions and the results are hilarious.

The contestants are struggling to stay in place while Shehnaaz Gill falls off time and again trying to perfect the moves. Shilpa Shetty even took to her Instagram to share a boomerang with Salman Khan as she graces the Weekend Ka Vaar stage. Take a look at the promo and the boomerang she shared.

Gharwalon ko yoga sikhane aayi @theshilpashetty aur yahan yoga ke saath hui bahut saari masti! Laughter ka yoga karna hai toh tune-in to #BiggBoss13 tonight at 9 PM! Anytime on @voot @Vivo_India @daburamlaindia @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 #BiggBoss

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Feb 7, 2020 at 8:58pm PST

Swagat nahi karoge hamara!?..???????? #BiggBoss #Nikamma #DabanggStlye #friendsforever #shootdiaries #masti #fun

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Feb 8, 2020 at 3:32am PST

This is surely going to be a fun episode to watch!

