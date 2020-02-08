Shilpa Shetty enters the Bigg Boss 13 house to teach the contestants Yoga

Shilpa Shetty is a Yoga enthusiast and has become quite the name after acquiring a degree for the same. To lighten up the tense atmosphere in Bigg Boss 13, Shilpa Shetty will be entering the house today to teach the contestants a few Yoga positions and the results are hilarious.
View this post on Instagram
Gharwalon ko yoga sikhane aayi @theshilpashetty aur yahan yoga ke saath hui bahut saari masti! Laughter ka yoga karna hai toh tune-in to #BiggBoss13 tonight at 9 PM! Anytime on @voot @Vivo_India @daburamlaindia @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 #BiggBoss
A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Feb 7, 2020 at 8:58pm PST
View this post on Instagram
Swagat nahi karoge hamara!?..???????? #BiggBoss #Nikamma #DabanggStlye #friendsforever #shootdiaries #masti #fun
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Feb 8, 2020 at 3:32am PST
This is surely going to be a fun episode to watch!
