Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget couldn’t get cuter as she is all smiles while chills on the set

Jennifer Winget has been looking like a true queen as she is all set to take Maya’s revenge from MJ in Beyhadh 2. The show has been topping the online TRP charts for all the right reasons and with the new Maya and MJ face-off track, the fans just can’t get enough of her. Maya has already married Rudra and is now coming face-to-face with all her wrong-doers in the best way possible.

All set to serve revenge ice cold, the show will witness a dance sequence where Maya will be seen donning a plain black saree with a crocheted cape, looking as stunning as ever. While she was waiting for her shot, she struck a pose making the fans go crazy, as usual. Take a look at the picture that she posted on her Instagram story.

What new turn do you think Maya’s revenge story will take? Let us know in the comments below.

