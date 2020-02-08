Jennifer Lopez Works Out In Her Funny Girl Sweatshirt

Coach must be really happy with their brand ambassador Jennifer Lopez, because she not only wears their clothes in ads, but also in real life to the gym. J.Lo wore her $225 Babs sweatshirt – it’s an iconic airbrush portrait of Streisand in Funny Girl that artist Richard Bernstein created for the cover of Interview Magazine in 1969. When Streisand saw a photo of Jennifer wearing the shirt, she sent her thumbs up approval via Instagram. Jennifer is also carrying a bejeweled Superbowl water bottle today.

