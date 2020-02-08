Janelle Monae: Too Many Fish In The Sea?

We’ve had weeks and weeks of award show red carpets and fashion shows but our FAVORITE fashionista, Janelle Monae, has been conspicuously absent from all events! Blame it on fish! Janelle has been feeling under the weather due to mercury poisoning. She figured becoming a pescetarian would be healthy, but apparently she ate too many fish for her own good. Luckily she’s recovered sufficiently to perform on the Oscars Sunday. Next step: she’s planning to become a mother!

