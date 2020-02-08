Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar are all set to reunite for a superhero flick

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar have known and worked with each other for almost a decade now; they first worked together in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Needless to say, they have come a long way from where they started and Katrina even introduced him to Salman Khan. The trio has worked in two films already and it looks like Katrina Kaif is all set to work with him again. If the reports are to be believed then Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar will be reuniting for a superhero action film that will eventually turn into a franchise.
We can’t wait to see what this dynamic duo has in store for us!
