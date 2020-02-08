Disha Patani recreates the iconic ‘Dhal Gaya Din’ with Jeetendra on Dance Plus 5

Star Plus’ dance reality show Dance Plus 5 is immensely popular for offering a plethora of talents from across the globe. While every episode promises to touch the hearts of its viewers with their awe-inspiring dancing and skilled choreography, this week’s episode will be a gala affair with popular stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu to promote IMalang and along with them was the veteran actor Jeetendra honoring the stage of Dance Plus 5.

Amidst all the performances, Disha Patani took the opportunity to fulfill her fan moment by gracing the stage with actor Jeetendra where the two were seen dancing on the tunes of the evergreen song ‘Dhal Gaya Din’. The duo surprised everyone by recreating the iconic badminton match moments from the ’90s classic ‘Dhal Gaya Din’. But what's interesting for the viewers was when the quirky host of the show Raghav Juyal raised the entertainment quotient a notch higher by turning up as 'the badminton net', while Disha and Jeetendra recreated the song 'Dhal Gaya Din'.

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to share the video of the promo, take a look.

Tonight at 8 pm on @starplus in @danceplus5 ..a young boy is dancing with the gorgeous @dishapatani ….on a serious note do not miss @danceplus5 with my dad n @remodsouza today … n best wishes for #malang @mohitsuri @dishapatani @adityaroykapur @anilskapoor

Seeing the stunning jodi, Disha and Jeetendra grace the dance floor flawlessly, the captains of Dance Plus 5, Dharmesh, Karishma, Punit and Suresh along with the contestants of the show joined them on the stage in no time, making it one of the most indelible moments on Dance Plus 5.

A source from the sets mentioned, “Disha has always been a fan of Jeetu Sir and it was a joyful evening for her when she got the opportunity to dance with him on one of the most loved songs of the ’90s.” Well, we can’t wait to watch the two charismatic pair along with the host of the show diffusing the atmosphere of the set with laughter!

