Sara Ali Khan says she doesn’t want her boyfriend to be self-obsessed!

Sara Ali Khan recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want where she spoke about the kind of man she would like to have. While the duo got candid about a lot of topics, it gave their fans an insight into their relationship which is heart-warming. Breaking the stereotypes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan spoke about what kind of a man the latter would like to have.

Sara Ali Khan said that she would probably want her boyfriend to be less good-looking, which shocked Kareena. Post that, Sara explained the reason behind it and said that she does not want her boyfriend to be self-obsessed. She does not want him to talk only about himself because that is something she cannot handle. Sara also said that rather than having the best looking guy, she wants someone who will be comfortable in his own skin. According to her, people who can own who they happen to be very rare and attractive.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently promoting their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal which is set to release on February 14.

