Sara Ali Khan says she doesn’t want her boyfriend to be self-obsessed!

Sara Ali Khan recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want where she spoke about the kind of man she would like to have. While the duo got candid about a lot of topics, it gave their fans an insight into their relationship which is heart-warming. Breaking the stereotypes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan spoke about what kind of a man the latter would like to have.
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently promoting their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal which is set to release on February 14.
