Mark Ruffalo congratulates Taika Waititi on his Oscars 2020 win for Jojo Rabbit

It was a huge night for Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9. The filmmaker won Best Adapted Screenplay award for penning the script for the critically acclaimed, Jojo Rabbit. Waititi became the first indigenous filmmaker to win an Oscar. And he received support from every celebrity in the room, netizens hailed him and even his Thor: Ragnarok actor Mark Ruffalo shared an endearing post for him.

“I dedicate this to all the Indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories, we are the original storytellers and we can make it here, as well. Congratulations, @TaikaWaititi, on a historic win at the #Oscars. Thanks for another beautiful film," Mark shared on Instagram along with two photographs of them hugging each other.

Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit is based on Christine Leunens' 2004 book Caging Skies. He was up against Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Steven Zaillian (The Irishman), Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (Joker), and Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes).

"Thank you for being my mother and for many other reasons," he said during his acceptance speech. "For giving me the book that I adapted. This film wouldn't have existed without you doing that." He thanked the producers Carthew Neal and Chelsea Winstanley because "they were there right from the beginning."

"This is really great, and I dedicate this to all the Indigenous kids who are in the world who want to do art, and dance and write stories," Waititi said. He concluded with Maori greeting 'Ki ora' which means thank you.

Next up, Taika Waititi will be seen in Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy. He is set to direct Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale. It is set for 2021 release.

View this post on Instagram

“I dedicate this to all the Indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories, we are the original storytellers and we can make it here, as well.” Congratulations, @taikawaititi, on a historic win at the #Oscars. Thanks for another beautiful film.

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:50am PST

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results