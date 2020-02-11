Salman Khan clarifies why he revealed Arhaan Khan’s past to Rashami Desai on Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan was hosting the Somvaar Ka Vaar episode and Rajat Sharma of Aap Ki Adalat was invited on the show, who made sure to grill all the contestants with his skills. Along with the contestants, he made sure to grill Salman Khan and question him on his ways of hosting Weekend Ka Vaar. In an earlier interview, Rajat Sharma said that Salman Khan’s inputs usually end up creating confusion among the contestants.

So when he came on the show, he made sure to ask Salman Khan why he chose to reveal Arhaan Khan’s past in front of Rashami Desai the way he did. Salman revealed that he knew Rashami for a long time and if he knows that she’s being wronged than it is his duty to inform her. He also revealed that he spoke to them separately after making that announcement to clarify the issues.

As for Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship, she has said that it is all over from her end.

