Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she bakes a cake with her fan and Pooja Dhingra for Anshula Kapoor’s Fankind

Anshula Kapoor has started an initiative where she helps raise funds with the help of celebrities while making them spend some quality time with their biggest fans. So far, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have done various activities with their respective fans and Alia Bhatt is the next one to join the league.

Alia Bhatt baked a delicious cake with her fan along with a little help from celebrity pattissier, Pooja Dhingra. Anshula took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from the day they spent together and the pictures are just adorable! Take a look at them.

Everything about this day makes me break out into the biggest smile. Thank you @overrated_outcast for actually capturing one of those smiles haha! @poojadhingra @aliaabhatt – you’ll made it possible! And a million thank you’s are probably not enough to actually tell you how much I love you’ll and how much joy you bring! Your awesomeness makes it possible for me to continue forging on with @fankindofficial and making people’s dreams come true. For that and for a billion other reasons I am forever grateful ❤️????????❤️???????? not going to lie, still in disbelief that I get to do stuff like this week after week and call it “work” ???????? @white_rabbit_421 you’re the sweetest! thank you for contributing on Fankind and I hope you had the best day ever!! @khushboojangla what would I do without you though? You’re literally the backbone that keeps us going ???? #MagicalFankindMoments #HappyShinyPeople

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Brahmastra and will also be seen in Sadak 2, Takht, and RRR.

Also Read: Exclusive: Alia Bhatt to bake a cake with a chef for Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula’s Fankind

