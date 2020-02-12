Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush to head to Bihar and Madurai for Atrangi Re

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is now coming up with a special film titled Atrangi Re which features Akshay Kumar with Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush. Aanand L Rai's collaborator Himanshu Sharma has penned the script. The director said that the story is a great mix of two Indian cultures. He revealed that they will begin shooting in Bihar before heading to Madurai.

Refuting the rumours about the cameo, Aanand L Rai revealed that Akshay, who gave the nod within 10 minutes of narration, doesn't have a cameo but a special role which is important to the narrative. They have a total of 80-90 days of shoot and Akshay will join the crew mid-April after Sara and Dhanush complete Bihar and Madurai schedules.

AR Rahman will compose music for the film. The director further said that since music is integral part of the film, he needed a strong-pillar like Rahman.

​Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai, written by National Award Winner Himanshu Sharma, starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar. Presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions & Cape Of Good Films, the film will hit the floors on 1st March 2020. The film is tentatively set for Valentine's Day 2021 release.

