Varun Dhawan’s behind the scenes pictures from My Name Is Khan are going to hit you with a wave of nostalgia

Before becoming an actor, Varun Dhawan was an assistant director and has worked on some major films in the industry. One of the most prominent films was My Name Is Khan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The film has completed a decade of its release and the cast has relived their days by posting heartfelt messages on their social media.
Varun Dhawan apart from starring in the remake of Coolie No. 1, will be starring in Sriram Raghavan’s next.
