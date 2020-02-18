Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 to release on this date

The official announcement of the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli was announced a few weeks ago. Apart from Rani Mukerji, the film will see fresh cast as actors Saif Ali Khan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh too will be a part of the film. The makers have now zeroed in on a release date. Fans will not have to wait much as the film is set to release on June 26, 2020.

“For whole of India, Bunty Aur Babli is and will always be part of cinema that we watched while growing up. It is truly a much loved film and has huge nostalgia value attached to it. When we were designing the logo of Bunty Aur Babli 2, we were certain that we will keep the original logo as it pays a perfect homage to the first film that is part of India’s pop culture history. I’m guessing this move will be much loved by cine-lovers as it evokes a big sense of nostalgia,” says Varun V. Sharma, the director of the film.

They’ll con you when you least expect it! #BuntyAurBabli2 in cinemas on 26th June, 2020. #SaifAliKhan #RaniMukerji @SiddhantChturvD #Sharvari #VarunVSharma @BuntyAurBabli2_ pic.twitter.com/vOY4M4kdh1

— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 18, 2020

​Bunty Aur Babli 2 will introduce an incredibly fresh pair as the new talented conmen. Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Gully Boy hunk who played the role of MC Sher with elan, is the new Bunty and YRF is launching a new heroine to watch out for with this franchise. Babli will be played by Sharvari, a stunningly gorgeous girl that YRF discovered two years back and has been grooming her since then!

The film, in an exciting casting coup, also reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and will present them as the original Bunty Aur Babli in the film! Saif and Rani were a blockbuster Jodi as they delivered big hits like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum and were celebrated as a pair to watch out for given their infectious chemistry.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Also Read: Bunty Aur Babli 2 heroine Sharvari elated to be launched by Yash Raj Films, speaks up for the first time

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results