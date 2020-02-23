Aanand L Rai moves to Ballia for his Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan romantic comedy Atrangi Re

Aanand L Rai’s next directorial Atrangi Re featuring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar (no, it is not a love triangle) is set in rural Bihar. However, the film to be shot in one long schedule, will be shot in the mofussil Ballia town of Uttar Pradesh.

No major or even, minor Bollywood film has been shot in Ballia before. The stars would have no luxury hotels to put up in. There are no touristic comforts in Ballia. The crew requires a massive bandobast to control the swelling surge of superstar Akshay Kumar’s fans who are likely to converge at the shootings.

“The local administration has ensured Aanand and his team their full co-operation. Why only Akshay? Even Sara Ali Khan is a big star now after Kedarnath and Simmba. So Aanand expects a crowd-management problem.”

But no one is worried. The shooting is expected to go smoothly. “Akshay is known to be a terrific crowd manager. The junta listens to him. They’d do nothing to disrupt the shooting.”

