Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcome daughter Samisha via surrogacy

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are parents again. The couple made an announcement on Maha Shivaratri that they have been blessed with their second child, a baby girl. Shilpa took to Instagram to make the announcement that their little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra arrived on February 15, 2020.

"Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” she posted on Instagram.

She went onto explain that how they name their child. "'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have', and 'Misha' in Russian stands for 'someone like God'," she added.

||Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah|| Our prayers have been answered with a miracle… With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house???? ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings????????❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra???? #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the know in November 2009 and welcomed their son Viaan, in May 2012.

Shilpa Shetty, after 13 years, is returning to films with Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafferi and Pranitha Subhash.

