Radhika Madan turns vegan for Angrezi Medium

After learning martial arts for her character in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019) and gaining 12 kgs for Pataakha (2018), Radhika Madan had to change her body-type from a martial artist to a schoolgirl. Changed her nutrition, workout regime and actually turned vegan in the process!
Radhika, otherwise a foodie — who also believes in staying fit, reveals that she had only a month to get into the character. She says, “I was eating read meat for Pataakha and had a lot of fat on my body when I went in to audition for Angrezi Medium. Dinesh Vijan (producer) and Homi Adajania (director) loved the screen test. It was their conviction that helped me make up my mind and take the challenge of getting into shape.”
She adds that following the regime helped her get into the skin of the character. “My body language changed completely. I actually thought that I was going back to college. Also, many people don’t believe that food plays an important part in the way you think. I turned vegan and it just makes your mindset completely unadulterated and gives you a better perspective of things,” concludes the actor.
