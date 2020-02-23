Friends cast confirm reunion for HBO Max special

It’s happening! The highly anticipated Friends reunion has been confirmed for HBO Max special. The untitled unscripted special will mark the return of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the celebration for the long-running sitcom.
The report further states that each cast member will receive $ 2.5 million dollars for being a part of the HBO special.
It’s happening… @hbomax @jenniferaniston @lisakudrow @mleblanc @mattyperry4 @_schwim_
it’s happening!! @HBOMax @_schwim_ @jenniferaniston @courteneycoxofficial @lisakudrow @mattyperry4
